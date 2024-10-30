Opposition Parties Sound Alarm: “Pafa Bulu Pano, Suspend Voter Registration or Face Demonstrations”

Four political parties from the opposition side in Parliament including UTM, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy and United Democratic Front (UDF), are demanding suspension of the 2025 Elections registration process because of irregularities in the processes this far.

The opposition political parties said this during a joint press briefing in Lilongwe.

They have since given authorities up to November 14, for the discontinuation of the exercise, failing which, the parties say there will be demonstrations.

DPP’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said: “We are demanding that registrations must be discontinued within two weeks otherwise there will be intense demonstrations [Pafa bulu pano].”

DPP’s Jean Mathanga said that phase one of civic and voter education already started late which is an anomaly, hence the need for MEC to start all over in order to give equal opportunities to all.

She said: “We want all the registrants to be given equal opportunities of voter and civic education and because of that, the processes need to start all over again.”

The parties also demanded the removal of some appointed officials at the Malaŵi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the sake of neutrality in their execution of duties.

Top on the list is the commission’s chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, who according to the opposition political parties, is believed to be an MCP sympathiser— a party which is an interested stakeholder in the elections.

This position was particularly stressed by vice-president for UDF Rahim Osman.