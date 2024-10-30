Dr Kabambe submits nomination forms for UTM presidency, says the road to UTM forming the next Government has started

BY DR DALITSO KABAMBE

Fellow Malawians, esteemed members of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), and all Malawians at large.

Today, I stand before you at a crucial juncture—not only for myself but for our beloved UTM and the future of Malawi. With profound gratitude and unwavering resolve, I would like submit my nomination forms for the presidency at our convention on November 17.

I am inspired by a vision of a UTM that is not only united and transformative but also a formidable force for positive change across our nation. Together, we can elevate party to a level where it influences every corner of Malawi, equipped with the necessary resources to fulfill our collective aspirations.

Our ambition to strengthen UTM will be grounded on sound principles—one that not only secures electoral victories but also delivers on our commitment to an inclusive and prosperous Malawi.

As I embark on this journey, I carry with me the invaluable legacy of our founding president. He exemplified bold leadership—one that stands resolutely against nepotism, tribalism, and corruption. He taught us that true leadership is defined by service, by listening to those whose voices often go unheard, and by nurturing the aspirations of our people.

I pledge to uphold this legacy and to strive for the vision of a better Malawi that he so passionately championed.

As we move forward, let us allow the legacy of our former president to be the unifying force that binds us. Our solidarity must remain steadfast, especially in the face of the challenges inherent in political contests.

Winning elections requires a commitment to inclusivity and tolerance—welcoming diverse perspectives and encouraging participation from all segments of society. Every voice matters; every opinion counts. It is our duty to demonstrate that we are a party dedicated to the welfare and progress of the people we serve.

In times of division, let us embody the spirit of unity. Let us rise above our differences and focus our energies on a common goal: the prosperity and the success of the UTM. Together, we can forge a formidable force that reflects the resilience and spirit of our nation.

As I step forward in this race, I extend an invitation to each of you to join me in this transformative journey. Let us collaborate to create a party that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the well-being of the members we serve.

Together, we will build the party envisioned by our founding president—a party characterized by hope, opportunity, and genuine progress.

Let us embrace this journey as one, rooted in our shared values and driven by our commitment to see the UTM emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Thank you for your steadfast belief in our shared vision. Together, let us embark on this journey of transformation and renewal for a brighter future for all Malawians.

The road to UTM forming the next Government has started.

Join the movement….

TogetherWeCannewchapterVictoryIsOurs