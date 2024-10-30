MCP legal advisor Kadzipatike declares Chakwera will win 2025 polls, says can’t wait to be MP in Dowa

MCP legal advisor, George Jivason Kadzipatike says his principal responsibility is to tirelessly defend President Dr Lazarus Chakwera from external who may attempt to drag him to court ahead of the elections next year.

Speaking exclusively to the Nation Newspaper, Kadzipatike says so far the party under Chakwera is poised to win the polls next year as ground work for the elections is well handled by all relevant directorates with the help of the party’s CEO, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

When asked about his relationship with Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo whom he defeated at the convention, and that of Gift Nankhuni, he said:

“I respect the two very much and I am happy to work with them for the benefit of our beloved party. The NEC is the highest decision- making body of the party. It is a group of people empowered by the party to head various departments of the party. They decide on the direction that the party must take. I was elected by the party to head the department of legal affairs. There are other directors who were given mandates to head departments of religion, political affairs, economic affairs, treasury etc. Each of us contributes in their own right to make the party stronger. Speaking for my department, the party is in safe hands, legally. I will not let the mighty MCP down.”

Kazipatike has indicated his upbeat of becoming Member of Parliament for the newly demarcated Kasangadzi constituency in Dowa district.

In his bold statement, the legal guru says he can’t wait to serve his people in the constituency next year.

“I have massive support from my constituents and I am sure I will make it to the National Assembly next year. Apart from leading my constituents in various development projects to supplement the Constituency Development Fund and other projects, I have increased the number of vehicles for my constituents to two, including a three tonner lorry, to ensure that constituents are assisted during funerals, party meetings and other times of need. In short, I can’t wait to be a Member of Parliament, September, 2025 must come the soonest,” he said.

He has further revealed that soon he will unveil party’s legal sub- committee which wil be mandated to resolve internal disputes at all party levels.

George Jivason Kazipatike has a Masters degree in Commercial Law obtained from University of Malawi. He is one of the promising new brand faces in MCP including Dr John Paul, Baba Malondera among others who have been described by political analysts to have a bright future in the party for they possess clean records and appealing to the youth.