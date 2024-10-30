If you want good prices of tobacco at auction floors vote for me-Chakwera

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has urged the people of Ntchisi to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to ensure they exercise their voting rights in the 2025 General Elections.

During a development inspection at Khuwi Trading Centre on Wednesday, Chakwera emphasised the importance of voting, stating that making informed choices at the polls would support the continuation of the projects and development initiatives his administration is currently implementing.

“Let’s unite and go register no one should be left out. Registering is the only way to secure your right to vote. If you want to see better tobacco prices and ongoing development projects, make sure you register to cast your vote next year,” Chakwera encouraged.

He also addressed the food shortage affecting the nation, attributing them to the El Niño weather effect.

The President also assured the public that his government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), is working to distribute maize to alleviate the impact of famine.