EXCITED MCHACHA READY TO LEAD: Reappointed DPP Southern Region Governor

Charles Mchacha has expressed delight after being reappointed as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Regional Governor for the Southern Region.

Mchacha, who previously held the position until August 2024, was reassigned to the role following his election as the party’s Director of Operations during the recent convention.

The reappointment was confirmed by Francis Mphepo, DPP’s Administrative Secretary.

“We congratulate Mchacha and wish him well in his new position,” Mphepo stated.

Mchacha, also Member of Parliament for Thyolo West Constituency, will spearhead regional leadership responsibilities in the south.

DPP President Peter Mutharika made the decision under Article 10 Subsection 8, demonstrating confidence in Mchacha’s leadership.

Mchacha’s reappointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s presence in the Southern Region.