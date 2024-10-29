Priscila Kayira Pockets Full Payment, Refuses to Take Down Post on Sparc

Prominent Malawi TV presenter and showbiz host Priscila Kayira has been entangled in a possible client swindling incident over the weekend.

Reports indicate that she was paid the full amount to take up a gig at Sparc on Saturday but claimed she had not been paid and rushed to social media to rant.

We have information that on the 23rd of October, Priscila was paid K250,000 by Sparc as half payment to host a red carpet event last Saturday but claimed she had not received the money.

However, on Saturday, the 26th, she came to Sparc, fuming to a consultant events planner Temwa Luhanga that she had not been paid. Pressed to check and confirm, Priscila said: “I don’t receive notifications.”

To rectify the issue, authourities at Sparc intervened, apologised to her but in the process they discovered that the payment was made to her around 11:50 am and she went to social media around 12: 30 pm when she had already been paid another K250,000.

“She confirmed receiving the K250,000 while her post damaging Sparc reputation was still trending on X (former Tweeter) and facebook. In the post, she said she would not be hosting the event due to iltreatment by the hired events planner,” said the source.

Later, Sparc MD Dr. Wisely Phiri called her to consider returning the money now that she had made a decision not to host the event.

“Surprisingly,” said the source, “she only returned the money but refused to take down the post, insisting that she could only take down the post if she was allowed to keep the money. This was a shocking blackmail from the young lady. “

Kayira in hot soup

However, it transpired on Monday that even the payment that was made to her on 23rd October went through, but she has kept refusing despite screenshots being sent to her to prove that the transaction was effected.

“Perhaps she wants to keep the money without working for it. It is sad she she behaved this way on a client who apologised and kept sending her money without her checking the notifications, if we were to buy her story,” further narrated our source.

A cross section of people who commented on her online post, described as emotional, and that she must learn to sort issues with clients before taking them to public.

Meanwhile, lawyers from Sparc, have demanded Kayira to apologize and retract the post within 48hours.