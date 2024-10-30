spot_img
Attention shifts to Lilongwe as opposition parties gear up to address the nation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

This afternoon, all eyes will be on Lilongwe as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and United Transformation Movement (UTM) join forces for a highly anticipated press briefing at the Golden Peacock Hotel.

The event, scheduled for today, October 30, 2024, promises to be a pivotal moment in the country’s political landscape.

The joint press conference is expected to focus on key issues, including electoral reforms, transparency, and the parties’ stance on how the electoral process should unfold.

With the opposition parties coming together, the briefing is set to send a strong message about their unity and determination.

In a recent show of unity, just last week, the opposition parties held another press briefing in Lilongwe, where they demanded the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Anabel Mtalimanja.

This move highlights the growing pressure on the MEC to ensure free and fair elections.

Today’s briefing is likely to build on this momentum, as the opposition parties continue to push for electoral reforms and accountability.

