Chakwera urges chiefs to mobilise people to register

By Zenak Matekenya

Dedza, October 29, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on chiefs in Dedza to promote 2025 General Election voter registration to strengthen the country’s good governance.

He made the call Tuesday, at Linthipe Secondary School where he interacted with over 700 chiefs on his whistle stop tour to inspect development projects in the district.

The President said if people do not register it will be impossible for them to vote in the forth coming election.

He said his government is working tirelessly to uphold principles of democracy for the common good of a local Malawian.

He cited his sincerity to strengthen the decentralisation programme by raising Constituency Development Fund from K100 million to K200 million for the sake of the common Malawian.

He expressed commitment towards empowering chiefs in the development process by increasing the number of gazetted chiefs.

He blamed the previous regime for reckless spending that led to gaps in development of the nation noting that the misappropriation is affecting progress development in the country.

He assured the chiefs that his government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure construction of tarmac roads in the district among other developments.

The President said government is discussing with other development partners on debt repayment mechanism to ensure progress on development.

He acknowledged that some of the challenges the country is facing are a result of natural disasters.

To address this ,the President said through AGCOM and NEEF, government is empowering farmers to promote farmers resilience to natural shocks.

He urged chiefs in the district to continue coexisting in peace and enjoy their diversity cultures of Ngoni, Chewa and Yao .

Senior Chief Chauma applauded President Chakwera for sparing time to meet the chiefs.

He urged the President to honour MPs from the District by appointing some of them into ministerial positions