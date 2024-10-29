NRB claims compliance with High Court ruling, but reality on the ground tells different story

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) asserts it has complied with the High Court’s order to initiate registration in all electoral centers.

However, investigations by Nation Online reveal a stark disparity between the bureau’s claims and the actual situation on the ground.

In Machinga district’s Liwonde area, registration centers lacked essential equipment, specifically Biometric Registration Kits (BRK), necessary for registration.

This shortage led to disappointed community members, including Osman Bamusi from Kalonjele village, who was eager to register after hearing the court’s ruling.

“The bureau should expedite the registration process, considering the limited time left before the first phase ends,” said Bamusi as qouted by Nation Online.

Esnart James from Kaudzu village suggested the Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) extend the registration period, allowing individuals without IDs to register.

“Many people are unaware they can register at these centers; the government should enhance awareness,” James emphasized.

A district NRB office employee, speaking anonymously, disclosed the office possesses fewer than 50 biometric registration kits, insufficient for 259 centers established by the Malawi Electoral Commission.

Currently, citizen registration occurs at only two locations: Ntaja and the district’s main office.

In a statement NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo reaffirmed compliance, stating, “The bureau will ensure eligible Malawians receive unique IDs and proof of registration, aligning with election law requirements.”

The High Court ordered the NRB to assist eligible individuals without proof of eligibility at MEC registration centers.

This collaboration aims to facilitate voter registration.

The disparity between the NRB’s claims and ground reality underscores challenges in implementing the High Court’s ruling, potentially affecting voter registration and electoral participation.