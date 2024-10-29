CUNIMA Associate Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo to be laid to rest in Thyolo on Wednesday

By Evance Chisiano

Blantyre, October 29, Mana: Vice Chancellor for the Catholic University of Malawi, Associate Professor, Ngeyi Kanyongolo will be laid to rest at Che Chamba Village in Thyolo District on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, according to communication from the Catholic University.

In the meantime, the Zomba Diocese has arranged a requiem mass in honour of Kanyongolo at Sacred Heart, Zomba Cathedral, on Tuesday morning, October 29.

In a letter to all priests, religious brothers and sisters, and lay faithful, Zomba Diocese Bishop’s Secretary Fr. Joseph Makawa described.

Kanyongolo as a devoted and active member of the Catholic Women Association and Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi.

According to the notice, Kanyongolos body will depart Mthunzi Funeral Parlour on Tuesday for her residence in Zomba.

“In consultation with the family members, the Diocese of Zomba has arranged a send-off Mass at Sacred Heart, Zomba Cathedral,” Fr. Makawa stated in the letter.

Meanwhile, classes at the Catholic University of Malawi have been suspended in honour of the departed Vice-Chancellor.

Kanyongolo joined the Catholic University of Malawi this year after being appointed Vice Chancellor by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

Holder of PhD in law obtained from the University of Warwick, UK in 2006, Kanyongolo retired from the University of Malawi where she worked for 23 years as an academic staff.

Born Ngeyi Jumbe, Kanyongolo was married to fellow law scholar, Fidelis Edge Kanyongolo who also retired from the University of Malawi.

She died at the age of 58 at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre on Monday, October 28, 2024.