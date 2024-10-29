spot_img
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
265 Energy Unveils ‘Gasi Wa Aliyense’ Promotion, Endorsed by Brand Ambassador Miracle Chinga

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

265 Energy LTD has launched its nationwide “Gasi Wa Aliyense” promotion, inviting customers to showcase their cooking with gas for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Endorsed by renowned brand ambassador Miracle Chinga, the campaign highlights the convenience, efficiency, and affordability of 265 Energy’s cooking gas solutions.

To participate, customers need to post a photo or video of themselves cooking with 265 Energy gas on social media, using the hashtag #GasiWaAliyense and tagging @265Energy and @MiracleChinga.

Five lucky winners will receive a brand-new 3kg gas cylinder with a lighter, with awards given across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

“We’re excited to bring kitchen convenience and efficiency to Malawians. Share your gas-cooking moments and join the ‘Gasi Wa Aliyense’ movement!” said Miracle Chinga.

For terms, conditions, and additional information, visit 265 Energy’s social media pages.

265 Energy LTD is a Malawian company committed to providing affordable, reliable, and eco-friendly cooking gas solutions.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

