Chakwera urges authorities to be transparent

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Dedza, October 29, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on authorities to be transparent when distributing maize and fertilizer to benefit local Malawians.

Chakwera made the remarks on Tuesday during his whistle-stop tour, at Kaphuka Trading Center in Dedza Central East.

The president said the hunger situation has affected many people in the country because of the erratic rains as such it is important that the maize that the government is distributing should reach each and every one.

“It is important for the local authorities to ensure that all people have received maize as well as an increase of beneficiaries in the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP),” he said.

The president stated that it is important that people go and register to vote so that they should have access to vote come 2025.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East, Joshua Malango appreciated the support that the government is providing to the constituency saying many people are benefiting.

He further said the increase of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has changed the area as they now have many development projects taking place.