spot_img
spot_img
14.2 C
New York
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Chakwera urges authorities to be transparent

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Dedza, October 29, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on authorities to be transparent when distributing maize and fertilizer to benefit local Malawians.

Chakwera made the remarks on Tuesday during his whistle-stop tour, at Kaphuka Trading Center in Dedza Central East.

The president said the hunger situation has affected many people in the country because of the erratic rains as such it is important that the maize that the government is distributing should reach each and every one.

“It is important for the local authorities to ensure that all people have received maize as well as an increase of beneficiaries in the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP),” he said.

The president stated that it is important that people go and register to vote so that they should have access to vote come 2025.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East, Joshua Malango appreciated the support that the government is providing to the constituency saying many people are benefiting.

He further said the increase of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has changed the area as they now have many development projects taking place.

Previous article
265 Energy Unveils ‘Gasi Wa Aliyense’ Promotion, Endorsed by Brand Ambassador Miracle Chinga
Next article
CUNIMA Associate Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo to be laid to rest in Thyolo on Wednesday
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc