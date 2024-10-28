Machinjiri Community Urges Alex Chimwala’s Return to Politics

Some Chiefs and villagers under Traditional Authority (TA) Machinjiri on Sunday marched to a house of well-known business man Alex Chimwala at Chikapa Area to plead with him to return to front-line politics.

Chimwala resigned from front-line politics last month on grounds that his involvement in politics affected his personal business.

The Villagers who were led by Group Village Headman Anderson and Nanthoka carried placards with various messages on it and one of the message on the placards read: “Mafumu Pamodzi ndi ife tonse tikufuna Alex Chimwala 2025.”

Speaking after presenting the petition to Chimwala, GVH Anderson said: “Here in Machinjiri we have had various lawmakers in Parliament representing us but the said MPs have neglected this area.

Chimwala has never been an MP but he has been with us using his personal money to develop the area so after hearing that he has resigned from front-line politics we were at pains.

“We mobilized ourselves and reach-out to him to reverse his earlier stand for the sake of people who have joined us here today.”

Concurring with GVH Anderson’s remarks, Chief Nanthoka said: “This does not mean us chiefs we are endorsing Chimwala no but we are doing this for the betterment of this community. As chiefs we are apolitical.”

On his part Chimwala asked for more time to reflect on the Chiefs request.

“I have heard what the chiefs and villagers have said but for now i will not comment much as i have to consult my family first. You know being an MP is a huge responsibility,” said Chimwala.

However, Chimwala promised to continue supporting the community with various development activities.

Alex Chimwala has been on the for-front sponsoring various activities in Machinjiri such as football, netball and also he has constructed a number of bridges, toilets and other activities.