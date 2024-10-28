Kaliati’s bail fate to be decided at 4 pm

Patricia Kaliati, Secretary-General of the opposition UTM party, awaits a crucial bail decision at 4 pm today.

Chief Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe will rule on her application amid conspiracy to murder charges against President Lazarus Chakwera.

Prosecutor Levison Mangani opposes bail, citing incomplete investigations, including analyzing confiscated gadgets, reviewing financial statements and gathering witness statements.

Kaliati’s lawyers – Gift Katundu, Khwima Mchizi and Kalekeni Kaphale – argue the state lacks justification for continued custody.

They emphasize investigations should precede arrest, Kaliati’s right to remain silent and releasing her won’t hinder investigations.

Kaliati allegedly conspired with Joseph Odala and Frank Chinedu to assassinate President Chakwera between March and June 2024.

This case heightens tensions within Malawi’s political landscape, especially within the UTM party.

Kaliati voluntarily surrendered to police last Thursday, leading to her arrest and sparking widespread attention.