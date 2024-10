UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati is facing a charge of conspiracy to murder.

She is suspected to have conspired with two others to murder President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chief Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe has read out the charge to Kaliati who will not take plea.

According to the charge, Kaliati and two others who are at large, Joseph Odala and Frank Chinedu between March 2024 and June 2024 conspired to murder the head of state.