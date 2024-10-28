spot_img
President Chakwera Urges Impartiality in Plane Crash Investigation

By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Monday led the swearing-in of members of the Commission of Inquiry on the June 10 plane crash, emphasizing impartiality in the investigation.

A Malawi Defence Force Donier 228 carrying Vice President Late Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others crashed in Chikangawa forest, killing everyone on board.

The 19-member Commission, appointed on October 25, will investigate the crash’s circumstances, fulfilling Chakwera’s pledge during Chilima’s June 16 funeral ceremony.

At Kamuzu Palace, Chakwera urged Commission members to execute duties diligently, ignoring biases and political pressure.

Preliminary inquiries include postmortem reports to families and German investigators’ involvement. Chakwera expects the Commission’s findings by November’s end, providing clarity on the tragedy.

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, stressed the Commission’s importance in unveiling accident details.

As per Section 5 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, appointed individuals must adhere to oaths prescribed in the Malawian Constitution.

The Commission will present findings to Chakwera by November 30, 2024.

