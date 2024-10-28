Chakwera pays tribute to Malawi’s freedom fighters

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera stressed the importance of reflecting on veterans’ and ex-servicemen’s commitment and dedication to Malawi’s struggle for freedom.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during Poppy Week’s inauguration, Chakwera highlighted their pivotal role in achieving national freedom through unwavering dedication.

Chakwera urged citizens to support the initiative by purchasing poppy flowers distributed nationwide, symbolizing courage, sacrifice and love for Malawi.

He personally contributed K2 million to demonstrate his commitment.

General Henry Odillo, Veterans and Ex-Service League of Malawi (VELOM) Chairperson, praised Chakwera’s support.

Odillo emphasized Poppy Week’s significance in enhancing VELOM members’ livelihoods.

He hailed the government’s commitment to VELOM’s objectives and acknowledged the Malawi Defence Force and stakeholders for their dedication and support.