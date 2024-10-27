LILONGWE DERBY: Civo holds Silver Strikers to goalless draw

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

Silver, Civo in action- photo Credit Silver Media

The highly anticipated Lilongwe Derby between Silver Strikers and Civil Service United ended in a thrilling 0-0 stalemate at Silver Stadium on Sunday.

This tense encounter showcased resilience and determination from both sides, with Silver Strikers dominating possession and orchestrating relentless attacks.

Chimwemwe Idana’s powerful strike tested Civil’s goalkeeper in the 5th minute. Damiano Kunje’s header forced George Chikooka into a spectacular save in the 8th minute.

Zebron Kalima and Duncan Nyoni squandered scoring opportunities, while Civil Service United’s solid defense thwarted Silver’s relentless onslaught.

Their physical approach led to frequent injuries and stoppages.

The visitors’ counterattacks kept Silver’s defense on high alert.

Silver Strikers Coach Peter Mponda expressed frustration.

“It was a disappointing match, very frustrating. We created few chances…players were not on form.”

” But we are okay; we have added a point and remain unbeaten.”

Civil Service United’s Assistant Coach Wilson Chidati praised his team.

“I’m okay with the result. Our goal is to finish in the top four.”

Civil’s resilient display secured a valuable point.

Sunday’s TNM Super League results included Karonga United’s 1-0 victory over Creck Sporting Club.Blessings Mwalilino scored in the 79th minute.

MAFCO FC edged Baka City 2-1 while Bangwe All Stars drew 1-1 with Kamuzu Barracks.

The standings remain unchanged with Silver Strikers leading with 51 points.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers follow with 44 points. FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mzuzu City Hammers have 40.

Karonga United, Civil Service United and Kamuzu Barracks trail.

Baka City’s relegation is officially confirmed with 8 points from 24 games.

Action resumes on Wednesday, October 30. Key matchups include Karonga United vs. Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos.

Mzuzu City Hammers face Silver Strikers. Civil Service United host Creck Sporting while FOMO battle FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.