12.3 C
New York
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Accidental Death of Multiparty Democracy: MCP Thugs Mount Roadblocks, Smash DPP’s Chipungu Car

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Violence erupted today as suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) followers erected roadblocks in Msundwe, Mpingu and Kasiya, targeting vehicles heading to Mchinji for a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally.

The blockade turned violent, with some vehicles being stoned.

Chimwemwe Chipungu, a DPP member, fell victim to the violence at Mpingu.

Chipungu recounted: “Over fifty men created a makeshift roadblock, 20-30 meters from the Mpingu Police checkpoint. They ordered me to stop, searched my vehicle and shouted, ‘Chipungu uja ndi ameneyi, tiyeni nayeni’.”

The attackers then stoned Chipungu’s car, breaking the windscreen, driver-side window and rear tail light.

Chipungu suspects the roadblocks aimed to prevent DPP supporters from attending the Mchinji rally.

Ironically, he was headed home in Mpingu but was redirected to Lilongwe.

There, he reported the incident at Area 3 Police. Chipungu was driving a BMW 740i.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya requested time to “find out facts on the ground” when contacted for comment.

Despite MCP’s intimidation, hundreds attended the DPP rally in Mchinji.

This incident underscores rising tensions between Malawi’s political parties, threatening democratic stability.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

