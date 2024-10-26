Wanderers’ title hopes fade after 2-1 loss to Bullets

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

Photo Credit: MBC Digital

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ title hopes have suffered a significant setback today after a 2-1 loss to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The defeat leaves Wanderers in second place with 44 points, six points behind leaders Silver Strikers.

Bullets took an early lead through Ronald Chitiyo’s seventh-minute goal, followed by Babatunde Adepoju’s 40th-minute strike, sealing the win.

Wanderers’ Thierry Tanjong Sama scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute.

Wanderers’ Head Coach, Meke Mwase, acknowledged the loss’s impact on their title aspirations.

“The result has affected our title contention,” Mwase said, emphasizing Bullets’ early goal as pivotal.

In contrast, Bullets’ mentor, Calisto Pasuwa, hailed the victory as motivation.

“This victory boosts our morale, and we’ll maintain this momentum.”

The match featured intense action, with Bullets dominating possession.

Chaziya’s 83rd-minute red card further complicated Wanderers’ comeback bid.

Bullets’ Chrispin Mapemba was voted Man of the Match.

The current TNM Super League standings are: Silver Strikers lead with 50 points, followed by Mighty Mukuru Wanderers with 44 points, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets with 40 points and Baka City at the bottom with 8 points.

Other results played day in the TNM Super League included a 0-0 draw between Moyale Barracks and Mzuzu City and a 2-2 draw between Chitipa United and PremierBet Dedza Dynamos.