AFRICAN COURT ON HUMAN AND PEOPLES’ RIGHTS MOURNS THE DEATH OF FORMER JUDGE HON. JUSTICE DUNCAN TAMBALA

Arusha, 25 October 2024: The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has received with profound sadness, news of the death of Honourable Justice Duncan Tambala, former Judge of the Court, who passed away on 24 October 2024.

Honourable Justice Tambala, a Malawian National, was appointed Judge of the African Court by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, during the 15th Ordinary Session of the latter, held in Kampala, Uganda in July 2010. He was appointed for a 6-year term of office, and took office as Judge of the African Court on 20 September 2010 when he was sworn-in at a public session of the Court in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania.

Hon. Justice Tambala six-year term effectively came to an end in September 2016. However, in accordance with Rule 2(2) of the Rules of Court of 2010, he was retained to continue sitting as Judge until the finalization of all cases he was involved in, and this engagement lasted until 30 November 2017.

On behalf of the African Court, Judges and staff, and on my own personal behalf, I extend sincere condolences to the entire family of the deceased, to all his former colleagues and to the Government and people of Malawi for the loss of this illustrious son of Africa.

We all remember Justice Tambala’s unwavering commitment to the work of the Court in particular, and passion for the defense and protection of human and peoples’ rights as a whole. Justice Tambala’s passing is a great loss for the African human rights family, and we will miss him.

In reiterating our deepest sympathy, I wish that the Almighty may grant him eternal rest.

Hon. Lady Justice Imani D. Aboud

President