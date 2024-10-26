Chakwera to continue protecting people with albinism- MCP

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, October 26, Mana: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Publicity Secretary Dr Jessie Kabwila says President Chakwera-led administration will continue to provide a conducive living environment for people with albinism so that they can enjoy a full life just like anyone else.

Kabwira said this on Friday at Malanga Village, Traditional Authority Masula in Lilongwe, where she went to inspect a house built for Siyana Kamuntengo and Linly Latasoni, two sisters with albinism.

She said as one way of protecting people with albinism in the country, the MCP-led government will continue constructing houses so that people with albinism can be protected.

“In Lilongwe alone, government has constructed 11 houses and nationally, we have completed 57 houses for people with albinism. I have to put it on record that previously people with albinism were being killed but with the coming of President Chakwera security has been tight and the tendency has stopped.

“Some of the reasons is that people with albinism are living in secured houses and government will continue providing security because the current administration believes in inclusivity and it is due to such deliveries that next year people will still vote for MCP,” she said.

Kabwila said the houses are being built to enhance the security of people with albinism against attacks adding many homes in the villages are not strong or secure enough, making it easier for attackers to target people with albinism.

“Due to attacks, government strengthened the laws to ensure severe punishment for perpetrators. Additionally, we began constructing homes for people with albinism to enhance their security. Malawians will remember the tragic and unique case of Buleya Lule, where a brother with albinism was murdered, and Lule himself died in police custody,” she added.

In her remarks, Siyana Kamuntengo expressed gratitude for the newly built house saying, it will protect them from being attacked.

“We are happy with the new house because the house we were living in previously was not well secured as a result we were living in fear,” she explained.

Kamuntengo added,” Years ago, we were being hunted and some of us could not even find the body lotion which we use. However, the administration of President Lazarus Chakwera has ensured that persons with albinism are protected and enjoy the same rights as other citizens in Malawi.