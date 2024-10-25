Women’s rights groups condemn Kaliati arrest

Two prominent women’s rights organizations in Malawi have expressed concern over the arrest of Patricia Kaliati, Secretary General of the opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM).

In a joint statement co-signed by Maggie Kathewera Banda, Board Chairperson of the NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN), and Thandie Mphwiyo, Women in Politics Committee Chair of the Women’s Manifesto Movement, the groups urged the authorities to ensure Ms. Kaliati’s safety and uphold her rights.

“We call upon the law enforcement agencies to protect her rights, which encompass the right to a fair trial, the right to be heard, the right not to be subjected to torture, and the right to preservation of her dignity as a woman,” the statement read.

Kaliati was arrested on Thursday on allegations of conspiracy to commit a felony, but police have not disclosed further details.

The arrest has sparked tensions within the UTM party, which is preparing for its national convention.

The women’s rights groups fear Kaliati’s arrest may deter other women from entering politics.

“We hope that her arrest will neither impede the advancements made in the political engagement of women nor deter other women from entering the political sphere,” the statement added.

The Malawi police have been urged to comply with the 48-hour rule and ensure Kaliati’s safety.