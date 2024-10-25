UTM defies Usi directive: NEC meeting to proceed as planned

UTM Party has decided to go ahead with its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting today in Lilongwe, despite the arrest of its Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati.

This move seems to go against the initial directive from party President, Dr. Michael Usi.

According to Felix Njawala, the party’s spokesperson, a meeting was held last night where officials agreed to proceed with the NEC meeting as scheduled.

Ben Chidyaonga, the deputy secretary general, will fill in for Kaliati, and Dr. Usi is also expected to attend.

Earlier, there were conflicting statements from UTM officials regarding the meeting’s status, with some claiming it had been postponed, while others insisted it would proceed as planned.

Kaliati’s arrest is linked to allegations of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The police have not disclosed further details, but two other suspects are reportedly lined up for arrest.

The NEC meeting is crucial, as it aims to review nomination fees for the party’s convention. Dr. Usi had challenged the exorbitant fees, ranging from MK20 million to MK1 million.