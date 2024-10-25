spot_img
spot_img
15 C
New York
Friday, October 25, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

POLITICS OR JUSTICE?: Kaliati spends night in cell

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati spent last night in a police cell following her arrest yesterday, Thursday.

Kaliati’s arrest came on the eve of the UTM Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was scheduled for today, Friday, October 25, 2024.

However, UTM President and Malawi Vice President Michael Usi has called off the meeting.

The police suspect Kaliati’s involvement in a conspiracy to commit a serious offense alongside two others.

Newton Kambala, UTM’s Director of Economic Development, has expressed concerns that the arrest may be politically motivated, given Kaliati’s candidacy for the party’s presidency.

Supporters and officials from opposition parties, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and People’s Development Party (PDP), have rallied around Kaliati.

UTM supporters on Thursday gathered at Lingadzi Police Station, holding placards and singing anti-government songs.

Malawi Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya confirmed Kaliati’s arrest, stating that evidence links her to the crime.

She is expected to appear in court within 48 hours.

The development has sparked tensions, with many questioning the motivations behind Kaliati’s arrest.

Previous article
Joyce Banda discharged from Mwaiwathu Hospital
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc