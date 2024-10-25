POLITICS OR JUSTICE?: Kaliati spends night in cell

UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati spent last night in a police cell following her arrest yesterday, Thursday.

Kaliati’s arrest came on the eve of the UTM Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was scheduled for today, Friday, October 25, 2024.

However, UTM President and Malawi Vice President Michael Usi has called off the meeting.

The police suspect Kaliati’s involvement in a conspiracy to commit a serious offense alongside two others.

Newton Kambala, UTM’s Director of Economic Development, has expressed concerns that the arrest may be politically motivated, given Kaliati’s candidacy for the party’s presidency.

Supporters and officials from opposition parties, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and People’s Development Party (PDP), have rallied around Kaliati.

UTM supporters on Thursday gathered at Lingadzi Police Station, holding placards and singing anti-government songs.

Malawi Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya confirmed Kaliati’s arrest, stating that evidence links her to the crime.

She is expected to appear in court within 48 hours.

The development has sparked tensions, with many questioning the motivations behind Kaliati’s arrest.