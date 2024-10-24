spot_img
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Joyce Banda discharged from Mwaiwathu Hospital

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Malawi President and People’s Party presidential candidate Joyce Banda has been discharged from Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre after a four-day stay.

In a heartfelt statement on Facebook, she expressed gratitude to Professor Wirima, Dr. Kateta and the hospital staff for their exceptional care, saying, “I want to thank Professor Wirima, Dr. Kateta and all his highly skilled and dedicated staff for all they have done for me.”

Banda credited her recovery to divine intervention, stating, “I thank God that after they treated me, it pleased GOD to favor me with healing.” She vowed to continue serving her people.

The former president thanked friends, supporters and her party, saying, “Thank you friends from here and elsewhere, thank you PP and CDI/IRISE for your love and prayers.”

Banda reserved special appreciation for her family: “What would I do without my family? I will never take your unconditional love for granted. May God bless you all.”

Joyce Banda, Malawi’s first female president (2012-2014), founded the People’s Party in 2011.

