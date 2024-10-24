spot_img
spot_img
20.8 C
New York
Thursday, October 24, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

UTM NEC meeting to proceed tomorrow; Usi to chair amid Kaliati’s arrest

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM Party has confirmed that its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will go ahead as scheduled tomorrow, Friday, despite the arrest of Secretary General Patricia Kaliati today.

According to UTM Publicist Felix Njawala, the party’s constitution permits the meeting to take place in the absence of the secretary general.

Vice President Michael Usi, who is also UTM President, will chair the crucial gathering.

The NEC meeting aims to finalize plans for the party’s upcoming convention and address other pressing issues.

Kaliati was arrested today at Lingadzi Police Station on allegations of conspiring to commit a felony.

UTM supporters have rallied around Kaliati, with several senior officials, including Dalitso Kabambe, Newton Kambala, and Mathews Mtumbuka, showing solidarity.

The NEC meeting takes on added significance as the UTM prepares for its elective conference on November 17, 2024.

Previous article
Old Mutual activates Cape Maclear Green Frame during weekend of urban music
Next article
Joyce Banda discharged from Mwaiwathu Hospital
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc