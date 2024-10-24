UTM NEC meeting to proceed tomorrow; Usi to chair amid Kaliati’s arrest

UTM Party has confirmed that its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will go ahead as scheduled tomorrow, Friday, despite the arrest of Secretary General Patricia Kaliati today.

According to UTM Publicist Felix Njawala, the party’s constitution permits the meeting to take place in the absence of the secretary general.

Vice President Michael Usi, who is also UTM President, will chair the crucial gathering.

The NEC meeting aims to finalize plans for the party’s upcoming convention and address other pressing issues.

Kaliati was arrested today at Lingadzi Police Station on allegations of conspiring to commit a felony.

UTM supporters have rallied around Kaliati, with several senior officials, including Dalitso Kabambe, Newton Kambala, and Mathews Mtumbuka, showing solidarity.

The NEC meeting takes on added significance as the UTM prepares for its elective conference on November 17, 2024.