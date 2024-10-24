Old Mutual activates Cape Maclear Green Frame during weekend of urban music

A week after unveiling the Old Mutual Green Frames to promote tourism in strategic scenic locations in Malawi, Old Mutual (Malawi) Ltd will this weekend activate the Cape Maclear frame in Mangochi to give fun goers to the Urban Music Party (UMP) an exciting experience of the signature frames.

During the weekend, Old Mutual will run a social media promotion in which patrons who share pictures of the frames stand a chance to win various exciting prizes.

First unveiled on October 18 in Lilongwe in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, the green frame concept represents a gift to Malawians as part of Old Mutual’s 70 years anniversary of doing great things in the country.

“Old Mutual is committed to contributing to the sustainable development of Malawi. Through the Old Mutual Green Frame concept, we aim to promote the tourism industry, and showcase Malawi’s incredible natural beauty to the whole world,” said Patience Chatsika, the company’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive.

The four Old Mutual-branded frames are positioned at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe, Chikale Beach in Nkhata Bay, Chitakale overlooking Mulanje Mountain, and at Lake Malawi National Park located on the beaches of Cape Maclear.

Chatsika said the Cape Maclear activation, coinciding with the Urban Music Party seeks to showcase Cape Maclear’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant music scene, while emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism practices.

“Entering the promotion is simple: People need to stop by the green frame at Lake Malawi National Park and take a picture. Participants are encouraged to share their photos on Facebook, tagging Old Mutual Malawi and using #WarmheartinaFrame, #TidziyambaNdifeAmalawi, and #OldMutualMalawi hashtags,” she said.

Participants stand a chance of winning Old Mutual branded items. By sharing their photos, participants help promote Lake Malawi as a vibrant destination for both residents and visitors alike.

“Photography has the power to connect us to our surroundings and celebrate our heritage. With the frames, we want to inspire people to explore, appreciate, and share the hidden gems of our area while promoting the importance of local tourism,” added Chatsika.

Ken Zizwa Limamwe, Festival Director for Urban Music Festival, expressed his appreciation for Old Mutual’s support of local initiatives. “We are grateful for companies like Old Mutual that invest in promoting Malawi,” he said.

“The green frames they have erected will help to showcase unique tourist attractions, such as Cape Maclear, the home of the UMP Festival, ” he added.

During the launch last week, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule commended Old Mutual for such a visionary initiative earmarked to boost Malawi’s tourism industry.

“Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has demonstrated remarkable foresight and commitment by investing in the creation of these Frames, which are poised to become focal points for both visitors and locals alike,” said Kamtukule about the initiative.

