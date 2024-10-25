spot_img
Friday, October 25, 2024
LatestPolitics

BREAKING: Police fire gas at solidarity gathering

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, have fired tear gas at supporters of opposition parties gathered outside the police headquarters at Area 30.

The supporters, from UTM , United Democratic Front (UDF), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had gathered in solidarity with UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, who was arrested yesterday on allegations of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Human rights activists have also joined the gathering, expressing concern over Kaliati’s arrest and the implications for political freedom.

“We are here to show support for Kaliati and express our concern over the arrest,” said one supporter.

The incident highlights growing tensions in Malawi’s political landscape ahead of the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

Vice President Michael Usi, also UTM’s Vice President, is reportedly en route to the police station.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the police action aims to clear the way for his arrival.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

