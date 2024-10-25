spot_img
Kaliati likely to spend weekend in police cell

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati is likely to spend the weekend in a police cell following her arrest yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Supporters of UTM and other opposition parties gathered outside Police Headquarters in Lilongwe to show solidarity with Kaliati.

However, the situation turned chaotic, leading to running battles with police, who fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, Newton Kambala, UTM’s patron and presidential aspirant, addressed the group, thanking them for their support.

Kambala revealed that lawyers are negotiating with authorities to expedite Kaliati’s court appearance and potential bail.

“As the weekend approaches, it remains uncertain when Kaliati will be formally charged and granted bail,” Kambala noted.

The arrest has sparked concerns about democratic freedoms and the rule of law in Malawi ahead of the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

Previous article
BREAKING: Police fire gas at solidarity gathering
