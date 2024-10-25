High Court orders NRB to register all eligible voters

The High Court in Blantyre has denied an injunction application seeking to halt the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) use of certain sections of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Act of 2023.

Judge Mandala Mamblasa rejected the application filed by five individuals, instead directing the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to register all eligible voters.

According to records, the NRB has already surpassed its target, registering 12.5 million people, exceeding the MEC’s projected 10.9 million.

The injunction application aimed to challenge Section 12 of the Act, requiring the MEC to accept National Identification Cards as sole identification for voter registration.

This ruling clarifies the voter registration process and underscores the NRB’s crucial role in ensuring inclusive participation.