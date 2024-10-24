spot_img
Thursday, October 24, 2024
OSAOPA!! UTM heavyweights Kabambe, Kambala descend on Lingadzi Police to cheer Kaliati

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Senior members of UTM party, including Dalitso Kabambe and Newton Kambala, have gathered at Lingadzi Police Station in solidarity with their Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati.

Kaliati was arrested on Thursday on allegations of conspiring to commit a felony, sparking widespread attention across the country.

As Kabambe welcomed Kambala at the police station, he was heard chanting “Osaopa, Osaopa,” the UTM party’s rallying cry.

“This show of support demonstrates the party’s unity and commitment to standing by their leader during this challenging time,” said a UTM insider.

Malawi Police have confirmed that Kaliati will be taken to court within 48 hours, as required by law.

The UTM party has been a significant force in Malawi’s politics since its inception.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

