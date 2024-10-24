AFORD-DPP Alliance talks at 50%: We are building a well constructed package- Chihana

The Alliance for Democracy – AFORD leader, Enock Chihana says alliance negotiations between his party and the Democratic Progresive Party – DPP are progressing on very well and that so far 50% distance has been covered.

Chihana was responding to some political analysts who doubted his party commitment to the alliance after the party’s Publicity Secretary, Annie Maluwa was quoted in the print media that “those who are endorsing DPP President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika are doing that in their personal capacity”.

Stressing the point, Chihana says alliance talks are working well and everyone is playing their constructive role in trying to build Malawi of less evil, less socioeconomic problems, less hatred but prosperity for all.

“In any reasonable negotiations, agreements and disagreements are bound to be there ranging from ideologies to economic policies and we can not avoid that because healthy disagreements are fabric of democracy.

“But our goal is to set up a government that does not operate outside the framework and parameters of constitution and laws of Malawi but at the same time having a people centred government. Whatever we are talking we are mindful of constitution and the people of Malawi who are currently suffering.

“Our focus is to run a government that will draw inspiration for mid- term development goals while aligning ourselves to the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN Charter and the 2063 African Union Agenda.

“We have to admit that after 30 years of multiparty democracy, Malawians have not prospered but tanked into abject poverty. So there is need to rebuild our economy mainly for the middle class so that millions of women and youths get employment and are motivated to venture into small scale businesses as a result we shall expand our GDP.

“So AFORD and DPP are in talks to drive inclusive growth and create jobs, tackle inflation and cost of living and while building a resilient economy that shall withstand shocks such as cyclone effects and other natural disasters if Malawi is hit,. But we want also to have an alliance that is grounded in trust, unity, love and obedience to the rule of law,” said Chihana while urging Malawians to pray for good rains this season for the country to have bumper harvest.

Chihana has since advised all good thinking Malawians to hold their patience and that the official announcement of the alliance shall be communicated once “every weed has been cleared from the garden” but was quick to say that 50% which is ground work has been covered.

Chihana has faulted Chakwera saying he is putting the lives of poor Malawians in danger as they lose time sleeping at the filling stations instead of searching money to build their businesses and families because he is incompetent leader.

AFORD and DPP have of late been seen in public dining together at every event.

For example, just last week, former First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika and Tadala Chihana wife to Enock Chihana were captured at Mother’s Day event in Mangochi dancing together a sign that if “women can dance together, then their men are also drinking together somewhere”.