Kaliati speaks out: “I’m fine” despite arrest

Kabambe, Kaliati at Lingadzi Police Station- Photo Credit Nation Online

UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has broken her silence after being arrested at Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Online, Kaliati revealed that she was summoned to the police station on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, but couldn’t make it due to prior commitments.

“I came today, and that’s when I was arrested,” she explained.

Kaliati assured that she has been treated well, stating, “So far, there has been no incident of ill-treatment.”

Regarding the charges, Kaliati said, “I have been informed that the charge is conspiracy to commit felony, and that they wanted to hear my side as they do investigation.”

Currently, Kaliati is being held outside a cell, where she’s receiving support from party faithful.

In the presence of police officers, she’s meeting with supporters who’ve gathered to cheer her up.

This development comes amidst a dramatic series of events in Malawi’s political landscape.

Kaliati’s arrest has sparked widespread attention, with many rallying behind her.

As a seasoned politician and former educator, Kaliati has held various ministerial positions in Malawi’s cabinet.

Her experience and influence make her a key figure in the country’s politics.

In a show of solidarity, senior UTM officials, including Dalitso Kabambe and Newton Kambala, descended upon Lingadzi Police Station to support Kaliati.

This move demonstrates the party’s unity and commitment to standing by their leader during this challenging time.

Kabambe and Kambala are also contenders for the UTM presidency, alongside Kaliati, with the party’s elective conference slated for November 17, 2024.