Kaliati to spend a night or two in cooler

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati will spend at least a night or two in police custody after being arrested on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to commit a felony.

According to Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya, Malawi Police Service’s Public Relations Officer, Kaliati’s arrest follows evidence implicating her and two others in the conspiracy.

“The Service has evidence which implicates Hon. Kaliati and two others for the said conspiracy,” Kalaya stated.

Kaliati, a prominent figure in Malawi’s politics, is being held at Lingadzi Police Station in Area 18, Lilongwe, pending her court appearance within 48 hours, as required by law.

“The law requires that she should be taken to court within 48 hours, and that’s exactly what we’ll do,” Kalaya assured.

Police are currently hunting for Kaliati’s two alleged accomplices, and details of the offense will be disclosed at a later time.

Meanwhile, Kaliati’s arrest has sparked widespread attention, with many Malawians eagerly awaiting further developments in the case.