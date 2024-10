Saulos Chilima’s trusted errand lady Patricia Kaliati arrested

Unconfirmed reports reaching Malawi Voice indicate that Dr. Patricia Kaliati, UTM Secretary General and former Tonse Alliance government minister, has been arrested by Malawi Police in Lilongwe.

According to sources, Dr. Kaliati is currently being held at Lingadzi Police Station in Area 18, Lilongwe.

Notably, Dr. Kaliati previously served as an errand lady to former Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Dr. Kaliati, who is also presidential hopeful, has been a prominent figure in Malawi’s politics.

Malawi Voice will provide updates as further details are confirmed.