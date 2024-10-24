DPP’s Mary Navicha denies arrest rumors: “I will personally hand myself in”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Director of Women, Mary Navicha, has dispelled rumors surrounding her purported arrest.

Navicha clarified on Facebook, “I have been tipped my name’s on the arrest list, but I haven’t been arrested.”

Social media platforms spread false reports of Navicha’s arrest, alarming supporters.

However, both Navicha and Malawi Police swiftly denied these claims.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed, “The reports are not true.”

Navicha reassured supporters, “I am safe and sound,” detailing her busy day attending parliamentary meetings and queuing for fuel.

Upon learning of the false reports, Navicha pledged transparency and cooperation: “Should Malawi Police formally invite me for questioning, I will personally hand myself in.”

The DPP leader expressed gratitude for prayers and best wishes, reaffirming her commitment to openness and cooperation.