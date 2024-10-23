First Capital Bank donates computers worth K6 Million to Mchinji Council

By Gloria Asante Mvula

Mchinji, October 23, Mana: First Capital Bank (FCB) has donated two sets of state-of-the-art computers worth K6 million to Mchinji District Council, in a move aimed at enhancing the council’s operations through improved technology.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Tuesday, FCB team leader Martin Kadewere highlighted the bank’s commitment to address technological gaps that are hindering efficient communication and operations in councils.

“We have identified the need to provide additional computers to assist the council in running its daily operations more smoothly, especially in this digital age. Many councils face financial constraints, which makes it difficult for them to procure necessary devices,” Kadewere said.

Mchinji District Commissioner, Lucia Chidalengwa, expressed gratitude for the timely donation, saying the gesture will go a long way in improving service delivery.

“We are overwhelmed with appreciation as this donation comes shortly after we requested support. Many of our departments face challenges due to lack of computers. In this technological era, everything is connected electronically, and having additional computers will significantly reduce those challenges,” Chidalengwa said.

The donation is part of FCBs broader commitment to community support and corporate social responsibility, as the bank continues to give back to the communities it serves.

Mchinji Council has been one of the best-performing councils.

Few months ago it came second among all local councils in the Local Authorities Performance Assessment (LAPA), and was also awarded by the Malawi Association of Local Government (MALGA) as the most improved council recently.