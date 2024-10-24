spot_img
PHOTOS: Filling stations serve as free sex venues for drivers awaiting fuel

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

In an unexpected development, drivers waiting overnight at filling stations for fuel have turned these locations into unexpected venues for sexual activity.

A recent visit by a reporter found drivers engaging the services of sex workers while they waited in long fuel queues. Some individuals were observed in their vehicles and hidden corners, enjoying intimate encounters, with unusual sounds emanating from nearby.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu has assured the public that the government is actively working to resolve the ongoing fuel crisis.

During a press briefing in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Kunkuyu acknowledged the hardships faced by Malawians due to the fuel shortage and its impact on daily life.

He attributed the situation to accumulated debts owed to fuel suppliers and a shortage of foreign exchange.

“The government is making every effort to normalize the situation, including borrowing funds from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to secure additional fuel,” Kunkuyu stated.

He also announced that the government has allocated $21.5 million to fuel importers to help alleviate the situation.

“Currently, 44 tankers are in the country, with additional supplies on the way. This includes 29 trucks carrying 1.1 million liters of petrol, 30 wagons transporting 1.2 million liters of petrol, 150 trucks delivering 5.7 million liters of petrol, and nine trucks with 350,000 liters of diesel,” he added.

Clement Kanyama, Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), confirmed that the country is receiving a consistent supply of fuel and expressed optimism that the current shortage will soon be resolved.

Kanyama assured Malawians of NOCMA’s commitment to ensuring fuel availability throughout the country.

