Thursday, October 24, 2024
Chipiku Premier Division League Unveils K5,000 “Player of the Match” Award

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Central Region Football Association has introduced a “Player of the Match” award in the Chipiku Premier Division League to recognize exceptional talent.

Starting next weekend, outstanding players will receive K5,000, sponsored by Chinjoka Civil Building Contractor.

This amount is modest, equivalent to less than the price of a full local chicken or a monthly internet bundle.

“This recognition will not only motivate players but also elevate the level of competition in the league,” said Antonio Manda, CRFA General Secretary.

Manda expressed gratitude to Chinjoka Civil Building Contractor, stating, “We appreciate their support in driving football development forward.”

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

