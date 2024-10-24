CHIMWENDO ELEVATES TWO NTCHEU CHIEFS, EMPHASIZING THEIR ROLE IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has elevated Traditional Authorities Ganya and Champiti in Ntcheu District to senior positions.

During the elevation ceremony, Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda emphasized the vital role traditional leaders play in the country’s socioeconomic development.

However, he cautioned against any misuse of relief resources, urging chiefs not to divert aid for personal favors.

“As I stand before you today, I plead with our traditional leaders—true custodians of culture and heritage—to prioritize the well-being of their communities.

“For Malawi to progress, we need leaders of integrity who defend the voiceless, the elderly, and orphans. It is disheartening to witness some traditional leaders defying laws by misappropriating relief food, agricultural inputs, and land intended for the powerless.

” I want to make it clear that President Chakwera will not tolerate any traditional leader engaged in corruption or abuse of power,” stated Chimwendo, who is also the Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party.

He further urged the chiefs to act as watchdogs, ensuring that development initiatives from district councils effectively reach their communities.

In response, Inkosi Yamakosi V praised President Chakwera for his development initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty, including climate-related programs and an increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to K200 million.

It is important to note that on April 10, 2024, President Chakwera also elevated Traditional Authorities Njolomole, Masasa, Champiti, and Ganya to senior positions.