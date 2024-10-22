spot_img
SHOW US YOUR ID: High Court ruling to determine Malawi’s voter registration fate

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Justice Mandala Mambulasa of the High Court of Malawi, Civil Division in Blantyre, is set to deliver his ruling this Friday, October 25, 2024, in a case where five individuals seek an injunction to halt the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from enforcing the provisions of Section 12 of the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Elections Act, 2023.

The MEC, with the esteemed support of the Honourable Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, opposed the granting of the injunction.

The applicants’ legal representatives argued that the provision infringes upon their clients’ constitutional rights.

This provision mandates MEC to accept only the National Identity Card as the sole qualifier and identifier for individuals registering to vote in public elections governed under this Act.

The five claimants in the case are George Chipwaila, Geofrey Banda, Alex Phillip Dimba, James Chitsulo, and Crino Masulani.

Coincidentally, MEC has today started registration of voters in some areas.

Should the injunction be granted, the registration exercise would be suspended, and the matter would proceed to a hearing.

Conversely, if the application is dismissed, it would signify the conclusion of the matter, allowing MEC to continue with the registration exercise uninterrupted.

Previous article
President Chakwera urges Malawians to register enmasse for 2025 General Elections
