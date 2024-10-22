spot_img
spot_img
17.2 C
New York
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

President Chakwera urges Malawians to register enmasse for 2025 General Elections

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on citizens in the country to actively participate in the voter registration by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which has commenced in some districts.

In his address to the nation, President Chakwera stressed the importance of voting as a fundamental right for all Malawians, especially those who have attained the age of 18 and possess a National Identity Card.

President Chakwera urged political, traditional and church leaders to sensitise their members on the significance of participating in the voter registration.

He further highlighted that the act of voting is essential for upholding democracy among the people of Malawi, particularly in preparation for the upcoming General Election.

President Chakwera commended MEC for ensuring that there is adequate supply of materials for the registration process.

Previous article
TNM’s Mxit product gives freedom to subscribers
Next article
SHOW US YOUR ID: High Court ruling to determine Malawi’s voter registration fate
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc