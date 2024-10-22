President Chakwera urges Malawians to register enmasse for 2025 General Elections

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on citizens in the country to actively participate in the voter registration by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which has commenced in some districts.

In his address to the nation, President Chakwera stressed the importance of voting as a fundamental right for all Malawians, especially those who have attained the age of 18 and possess a National Identity Card.

President Chakwera urged political, traditional and church leaders to sensitise their members on the significance of participating in the voter registration.

He further highlighted that the act of voting is essential for upholding democracy among the people of Malawi, particularly in preparation for the upcoming General Election.

President Chakwera commended MEC for ensuring that there is adequate supply of materials for the registration process.