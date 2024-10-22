Bushiri’s Accomplices Face Trial in R73 Million Ponzi Scheme as Extradition Efforts Continue

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri may still be abroad, but his alleged accomplices will reportedly soon face trial in a South African court.

The case involves around 350 counts and millions in alleged dodgy transactions.

Bushiri, a Malawi national, was arrested four years ago for alleged fraud and money laundering but skipped the country shortly after being released on bail.

According to City Press, Bushiri’s alleged accomplices include foreign nationals Willah Mudolo and his wife Zethu Mudolo, Landiwe Sindani, Nomalarvasagie Reddy, Sateesh Issery, Stephanie Olivier, and Rising Estates.

The trial is set to start on Monday and run for a month.

The state will argue that Bushiri’s scheme extended to the US, involving millions in transfers. On a single day in April 2017, Bushiri and accomplices moved R12 million in 21 transactions.

Questionable transactions include R73,726,610 in suspicious transfers, R200,000 to Shepherd Bushiri Investments, and R215,000 to GTT Wealth.

Additionally, transactions under scrutiny include R25,000 to Bushiri’s gym, R8,000 to his daughter Raphaella, and R1,000,000 for his Rolls-Royce. On April 1, 2017, Bushiri and accomplices moved R12,079,080.13 in 21 transactions.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested in 2020 for fraud, money laundering, and theft worth over R102 million.

Despite being granted bail and ordered not to leave South Africa, they fled the country, claiming their lives were in danger.

Former Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stated that the couple left illegally, without using their passports or flying with the Malawi president.

A South African delegation traveled to Malawi to provide evidence for extradition, but Justice Minister Thembi Simelane admitted that the process faced challenges.

Minister Simelane reassured that her team is working diligently through diplomatic and legal channels to bring the matter to a resolution, saying, “We remain steadfast in our pursuit of accountability.”-(Story Credit: City Press)