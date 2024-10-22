spot_img
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
LatestSports

Malawi Football Legends replica jerseys on the market

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Jim Kalua showing New Football Legends jersey

By Alinafe Nyanda

Football Legends Association – FLA in the country, has launched the sell of their replica jersey currently available in Lilongwe.

FLA Chairperson Jim Kalua, confirmed on Monday that the replica jersey are now up for sale and that proceeds will go towards operation of FLA.

“I can confirm that indeed we have put the legends replica jersey up for sale and you can grab yours at our Chitipi Shop along the Mchinji road. So, whether you’re a diehard Legends fan or just a football enthusiast, support us by buying a jersey,” appealed Kalua.

Kalua emphasised that by purchasing a replica jersey, football fraternity will not only be showing their support for the Legends but also contributing to their success.

Commenting on this development, football legend cum analyst Willy ‘’the immigration post’ Cham’bwinja commended the association for this initiative.

He said the replica is more than just a piece of cloth and it is an important way for football fraternity to show their love for the Legends and commitment to the sport.

