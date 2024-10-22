Mdooko constructs school block at Bwanje CDSS

Nancy Chaola Mdooko handing over school block to Ntcheu district council officials

By Alinafe Nyanda

In an effort to promote education standards in her constituency deputy minister of Education, who is also Member of Parliament for Ntcheu – Bwanje South Nancy Chaola Mdooko yesterday handed over a school block constructed at Bwanje Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) to Ntcheu district council.

Speaking in an interview Mdooko said the newly constructed K114 million school block with funds from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) pool is expected to enroll 60 form one students in January next year.

Mdooko said availability of adequate classrooms is in line with Malawi’s long-term development plan that aims to transform the country into a prosperous, resilient, and self-reliant nation by the year 2063, hence need to accelerate human capital development.

“This is to prove those doubting Thomases wrong who don’t believe in a woman that she can deliver. Our country has its nation blue print which is Malawi 2063 and we can’t talk about Malawi 2063 without talking human capital development.” said Mdooko

“So, this school it’s a blessing to people of Ntcheu-Bwanje North because at first they were walking a long distance from Chiwanje from Piliwinza to Sharp Valley CDSS more than 16 kilometers. I believe we have reduced the distance that students were walking,” said Mdooko. On her part Ntcheu district council chairperson Councilor, Flaness Kampeni hailed the parliamentarian for the development saying the newly constructed school block will help increase access to secondary education in the district.