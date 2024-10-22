New Ireland envoy presents her credentials to President Chakwera

By Sellah Singini

Lilongwe October, 22, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has received letters of credence from new ambassador of Ireland to Malawi, Kate Brady, during a ceremony that took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists after presenting her credentials, Brady said Ireland is committed in supporting Malawi’s development agenda particularly in the areas of food systems, transformation and national social protection.

She said, Malawi and Ireland share a very warm and strong relation for over a decade.

“We have been in social protection since 2013 and our focus has always been on innovation and building strong social protection systems and we will continue to do that both in the basket fund with the World Bank, but also through programs we have with UNICEF and several other partners,

“At the moment, we are doing research in relation to how social protection can support those who have been displaced by disaster, for example. And we are also looking at how climate finance can be used to support those most vulnerable,” Brady said.

She also expressed her passion for Malawi, noting her appreciation for Malawi culture and Chichewa language, which she attempted to speak during her discussions with President Chakwera.

In her remarks, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba said the Irish diplomatic relations with Malawi were established in 2007 and that they are in various programs such as social protection, climate change and food systems.

“As you may be aware, the former Irish ambassador went back home, so Brady was the deputy ambassador to Malawi. She has now been promoted to be the new ambassador of Ireland to Malawi.

The President commended her hard work and also commended the Irish government for observing continuity that should be there to avoid disruption of support and partnerships Malawi has been receiving from Ireland,” Zamba said.