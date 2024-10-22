spot_img
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
NOCMA offers hope on fuel to situation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Likambale – optimistic that fuel issue will be history in few days time

Alinafe Nyanda

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has expressed hope that the fuel situation in the country will stabilise within the week.

NOCMA spokesperson Raymond Likambale said this on Tuesday following the arrival of 44 tankers carrying 1.9 million litres of petrol at Songwe border.

Likambale said is optimistic that in few days to come, the issue of fuel will be history as a lot of trucks carrying fuel and railway companies have increased the volumes.

He then disclosed that a NOCMA has also hauled 2 million litres of fuel into the country today through Central and Eastern Africa Railway (CEAR) at its Matindi and Kanengo depot.

According to Likambale the commodity should be expected to be on the market by Thursday this week.

Likambale further said NOCMA is diversifying importation methods to rail noting that road is expensive.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

