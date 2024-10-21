JUSTICE FOR CHILIMA: CDEDI reschedules demonstrations to Oct 30, Seeks independent inquiry

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has rescheduled its planned peaceful demonstrations from October 24 to October 30, 2024, citing national importance and public pressure.

In a letter to Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr. Lawford Palani, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa explained that the decision was made to accommodate other districts wishing to join the cause.

The demonstrations aim to pressure President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to establish a credible and independent commission of inquiry into the June 10, 2024 military plane crash that claimed nine lives, including Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and former First Lady Dr. Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri.

“We were under intense pressure to shift the date… to accommodate other districts to join the noble cause,” Namiwa stated in the letter.

CDEDI has partnered with Malawi First and patriotic Malawians within the country and in the diaspora to organize the demonstrations.

Namiwa emphasized that holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right, and the letter serves as notification for proper planning, not a request for permission.

“Holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right, hence these letters seek to notify your office for proper planning, and not seeking permission,” he said.

The demonstrations are expected to take place in Lilongwe.

The June 10 plane crash occurred when a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft went down in Chikangawa Forest, Mzimba District, killing all nine passengers on board.

Among the victims were Vice-President Saulos Chilima, former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, and senior government officials.

The incident sent shockwaves across the nation, sparking widespread calls for a thorough investigation.

CDEDI and other organizations have been advocating for an independent probe, citing concerns over the government’s handling of the incident.

With the rescheduled demonstrations, pressure is mounting on President Chakwera’s administration to provide transparency and accountability regarding the tragic event.