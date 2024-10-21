Concerned citizens moves to gag lawyer Kamangira

Alexious Kamangila

A group of people, calling itself Concerned Citizens have written Chief Justice of Malawi complaining about human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangira for taking to social media alleging corrupt tendencies of judges in handling cases, saying it smacks of mob justice.

The group alleges that Kamangila’s outbursts reflect of a man with mental health issues; hence, he must not be taken seriously.

In a letter copied to Malawi Law Society, the group states that he should file a formal complaint with evidence to organs mandated to deal with corruption such as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Malawi Police within three days.

Reads the letter in part: “By copy of this letter, the Malawi Society is requested to take disciplinary action against Mr Kamangila for conduct bringing the profession of the law into disrepute and fir demonising and scandalising judicial officers without basis, if he fails to file a formal complaint with evidence before the noble office of the Chief Justice with the said three days.

“If Mr Kamangila does not file a formal complaint with your office, he should be dismissed as a busybody and lunatic who should not waste your precious time. Before tendering such evidence to your office, he should make it public on his Facebook Page so that the public should understand the basis of his basis of his allegations.”

The letter also dismisses Kamangila’s push for Judicial Service Commission and Legal Affairs Committee of Malawi Parliament not to handle his alleged criminal cases of corruption.

However, the group, whose letter has not been signed, has come under fire on social media after social media influencer Stanley Kenani Onjeza posted it on his Page.

One of the posts by Thokozani Cassim reads: “They are people who profit from collaborating with dishonest judges and lawyers, it is imperative for them to disassociate themselves from this web of corruption.

“These are morally compromised individuals who do not prioritise the well being of this country.”